Owner wants ‘sweet angel’ Dumpy the pit bull back, no questions asked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va -- Big, blue, piercing eyes make "Dumpy," a pit bull mix who lives with Jessie Swaney, stand out from most dogs. Swaney and her friends hope Dumpy's unique features jog someone's memory after he vanished from a friend's backyard in the Fan District.

Swaney took Dumpy to her friend's house on Addison Street around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. Swaney said she put him in her friend's backyard, which is gated and latched, and returned a few minutes later to see the gate wide open and no sign of Dumpy.

Swaney and her friends filed a police report and posted fliers throughout the city. Local restaurant Sticky Rice and multiple local dog agencies posted about Dumpy's disappearance and posts have been shared hundreds of times.

Those social media posts have also led to tips. Swaney said people have spotted a pit bull mix that looks identical to Dumpy over in Shockoe Bottom, being lead on a rope by an unknown man. Swaney said she was “sobbing” when they first received the reports.

"I haven't slept like, at all. I got up around 6 a.m. and was like wandering Monroe Park,” Swaney said. "He's really dumb, and the greatest thing ever and so cute and nice. He wouldn't hurt a fly.”

Swaney misses Dumpy for more than his sweet demeanor. Swaney said she is in the final stages of battling breast cancer, and Dumpy has been by her side through most of her fight.

"I'm towards the end, but yeah, Dumpy has really helped me with that, so I'd just really like to have him back,” Swaney said.

Richmond Police confirm they are investigating the incident as a missing/stolen dog. Several local businesses have chipped in to offer a reward for any information on Dumpy’s whereabouts.

If you have seen Dumpy over the past 24 hours, contact Richmond Police at (804) 780-1000 or Ring Dog Rescue at 804-622-4200.

Swaney said Dumpy was microchipped by Ring Dog Rescue, and hopes someone recognizes her “sweet angel” and comes forward. Swaney said if anyone currently has Dumpy, they can drop him off at Sticky Rice in the Fan, no questions asked.

"I just want him back, I don't care how it happens,” Swaney said.