It’s the latest *Bzzzzz

RICHMOND, Va – The Chesterfield County office of the VIrginia Cooperative Extension hosts the 7th Annual Bumblebee Jamboree, June 16 in celebration of National Pollinator Week. Lela Martin, master gardener and co-chair of the event shared the family-friendly event which features activities and LIVE insect displays.

7th Annual Bumblebee Jamboree

Sat., June 16th

10:30am - 2:30pm

Maymont Children's Farm

1000 Spottswood Road

It's FREE and open to everyone!

http://www.chesterfield.gov/CoopExtension.aspx?id=8590136299