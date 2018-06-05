It’s the latest *Bzzzzz

RICHMOND, Va – The Chesterfield County office of the VIrginia Cooperative Extension hosts the 7th Annual Bumblebee Jamboree, June 16 in celebration of National Pollinator Week. Lela Martin, master gardener and co-chair of the event shared the family-friendly event which features activities and LIVE insect displays.
7th Annual Bumblebee Jamboree
Sat., June 16th
10:30am - 2:30pm
Maymont Children's Farm
1000 Spottswood Road
It's FREE and open to everyone!
http://www.chesterfield.gov/CoopExtension.aspx?id=8590136299