Suspect in custody after pursuit in armored vehicle

High School playoff scores – June 5th

Posted 11:53 pm, June 5, 2018, by

BASEBALL

Deep Run 8  Maury  6

Prince George  8  Menchville  1

Goochland 1  Stuart's Draft  0

Page County  8  Maggie Walker  2

Spotsylvania  5  Hopewell  2

Jamestown  7  Dinwiddie  3

Grafton  3  Powhatan  0

Western Branch  7  Cosby  1

Thomas Dale  7  First Colonial  0

SOFTBALL

Lee-Davis  2  Kempsville  1

Prince George  4  Kecoughtan  0

Manchester  2  First Colonial  1

King William  2  Madison County  2

Powhatan  9  Great Bridge  3

Dinwiddie  4  Grafton  1

BOYS SOCCER

Deep Run  4  Hickory  3

Mills Godwin  4  Menchville  2

Cosby  4  First Colonial  2

George Mason  1  Maggie Walker  0

Grafton  2  Midlothian  0

Frank Cox  4  James River  3

GIRLS SOCCER

Hanover  3  James River  1

Brentsville  7  Colonial Heights  0

Deep Run  4  Hickory  1

Douglas Freeman 1  Maury 0

Frank Cox  4  Cosby  2

Maggie Walker  2  Clarke County  1

BOYS LACROSSE

Briar Woods  8  Atlee  7

E.C. Glass  12  Midlothian  4

GIRLS LACROSSE

Atlee  15  Potomac Falls  7