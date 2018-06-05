× Carver Elementary School students to retake SOLs after ‘potential irregularities’

RICHMOND, Va. – Students at Richmond’s Carver Elementary School will have to retake the Standard of Learning exams after “potential irregularities” with testing procedures.

The school district’s decision comes after consultation with the Virginia State Department of Education (VDOE).

“Based on their initial exploration, it is clear that, in some instances, standardized procedures for testing were not followed,” said RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras.

Kamras released a statement that read in part:

“In alignment with the VDOE’s conclusions, we believe it is in the best interest of our students for them to re-test under proper protocols. While we understand the burden this places on students and staff, having accurate student performance data allows us to better support our students and our educators. We are working closely with the Carver administration and staff to communicate with parents and answer their questions and concerns. I take testing integrity extremely seriously. We have extraordinary students and they deserve the opportunity to demonstrate their abilities without question.”

Charles Pyle, a spokesperson for the VDOE, said they are investigating reported irregularities in the administration, but did not go in to details about the concerns.

“The investigation was requested by Richmond Public Schools. The department is also providing guidance on the retesting of students,” said Pyle in a statement to CBS 6.

There is no word on when the students will begin retaking the exams. There are eight days left in the school year for Carver Elementary School students.

Anyone with concerns about RPS testing protocols at any other RPS school, you are asked to anonymously share information by calling RPS at (804) 780-7906 or the VDOE at (804) 225-2102