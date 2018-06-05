Abducted 7-month-old found safe and in ‘good health’ in N.C.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANVILLE, Va. -- Seven-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy has been found safe, and her father, Carl Ray Kennedy, has been arrested.

Danville Police, FBI, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Secret Service arrested 51-year-old Kennedy in Randleman, N.C.

Emma Grace Kennedy appears to be in good health and is being evaluated at a local hospital, according to a release from the FBI. The mother of the child has been notified.

The AMBER Alert issued for Emma Grace Kennedy has been canceled.

On Sunday, June 3, at approximately 7:55 p.m., Emma Grace Kennedy was abducted from the Kwik Mart located at 4912 Riverside Drive (Route 58) in Danville.

The abduction occurred after Carl Ray Kennedy assaulted the victim’s mother, the FBI said.

Kennedy is a registered sex offender in North Carolina who was recently released from jail on drug distribution charges on a $250,000 bond.