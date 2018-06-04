Win $100 gift card to Goodwill of Central & Coastal Virginia

“Virginia This Morning” and Goodwill of Central & Coastal Virginia have teamed up to create “The Look for Less” this summer.

Share a look you’d love to see recreated for less by Style Blogger Shanna Battle of Me and Minnie and you’ll be entered to win a $100 gift card from our friends at Goodwill of Central & Coastal Virginia.

It’s super simple to enter. Just click here to post on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

A winner will be selected at random from submissions on Monday, June 11.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use. Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.