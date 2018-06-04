× Twisted Ales Craft Brewing closing in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — For the second time this year, a Richmond brewery is turning off its taps.

Twisted Ales Craft Brewing, which opened a year ago at 212 W. Sixth St. in Manchester, announced last week it is shutting down while exploring a sale.

Married couple Jason and Debbi Price owned Twisted Ales, and Jason also has been working full time in IT.

He said they’re closing Twisted Ales because he received a job offer that would require him and his family to move to Raleigh, North Carolina. He had continued to work full time in IT since they opened the brewery in the Aragon Coffee building last year.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love the brewery,” Price said on Friday. “I just got the job offer last week and thought about what I wanted in life, and my family is up for the next adventure.”

“At end of July, I have to be in Raleigh and tie up everything about selling our house so we needed to make the commitment to close (the brewery).”

