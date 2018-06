Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Triangle Players presents the award-winning musical, "A Chorus Line." RTP Exectutive Director, Philip Crosby and "A Chorus Line" Director and choreographer, Justin Amellio, joined us to share about the production. Part of the cast performed "What I did For Love" from the show.

Richmond Triangle Player Presents, "A Chorus Line"

Opening Night:

Fri., June 8th Ends on Stage:

Sat., July 7th Robert B. Moss Theatre

1300 Altamont Ave.