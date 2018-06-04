The Kitchen Magician’s unique pairing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh, owner of The Kitchen Magician Catering Company was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to make a healthy, easy and delicious recipe featuring Fresh Grilled Shrimp and Fruit.

Grilled Shrimp and Fruit Salad - 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

· 1/3 cup toasted candied walnuts

· 1 tablespoon plus 1/4 cup olive oil

· 2 tablespoons of fresh thyme minced

· Sea salt to taste

· 1 garlic clove, finely minced

· 3 tablespoons (or more) fresh lemon juice

· 1 tsp of lemon zest

· 1 pound of 16-20 shrimp peeled & deveined

· 1 Red Pepper, small dice

· 3 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

· 3 tablespoons of chives

· 3 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro, plus leaves with tender stems for serving

· 2 medium cucumbers, cut on a 45-degree angle ¼ inch thickness

· 4 medium yellow peaches, cut into 1–1 1/2-inch pieces and grilled

· 1 avocado, cut into 1-inch pieces

· 1 cup of cherry tomatoes cut in half

· 4 cups of spinach

· 1 cup of Blackberries

· 1 teaspoon of black and sesame seeds

PREPARATION

1. Season shrimp with olive oil, garlic, fresh cracked black pepper, thyme, cilantro and salt. Grill for about 1 minute on each side or until shrimp reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees. Upon removing shrimp grill peaches until caramelized.

2. Prepare dressing by adding in a bowl lemon juice, lemon zest, Dijon mustard, thyme salt & pepper. Slowly drizzle in olive oil until thickened.

3. In a bowl add peaches, avocado, blackberries, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, spinach and half of the toasted Walnuts. Pour dressing mixture over fruits and toss. Season generously to taste, you can always adjust seasoning to your liking.

4. Serve topped with sesame seeds, cilantro leaves, chives, remaining candied walnuts and shrimp.