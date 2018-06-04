Police investigating after woman groped near VCU’s Monroe Park Campus

RICHMOND, Va. – VCU Police are investigating a sexual battery after a woman was groped while walking near VCU’s Monroe Park Campus Sunday evening.
Police said the incident happened around 8:00 p.m. near the intersection of Broad and Laurel Streets.
The female victim reported walking in the area when the male suspect, who initially passed her, turned around and grabbed her buttocks. The man then turned around and waked away from the victim, according to VCU Police.
Police say the woman was not injured during the incident.
The suspect is described as a black male, 50 to 60 years of age, with a beard and wearing a black hooded jacket.
VCU Police say they have increased patrols in the area while they continue to investigate.
“It can be assumed that conditions continue to exist that may pose a threat to members and guests of the community,” VCU Police said.
VCU Police are reminding students to keep these safety tips in mind:
- Call Police immediately.
- Carry Pepper spray and/or a loud whistle or high decibel personal alarm
- Yell for help and to draw attention.
- Avoid isolated areas and walking alone at night.
- Avoid letting people into your personal space in case you have to react.
- Be aware of your surroundings and walk with a purpose
- Keep your head up and look like you are on a mission
- Don’t make yourself an easy target by being distracted with earbuds and electronic devices. Always be able to hear and see them coming.
- Download the LiveSafe application and send a photo of the suspect if you can safely do so.
- Use the nearest Emergency Reporting Telephone. You will automatically be connected to the VCU Police Department.
- Between 5pm -8am use the RamSafe transportation service to avoid walking alone. Call 828-SAFE (7233) or visit http://www.ramsafe.vcu.edu
- Know where the RAMSWay Paths are. Travelers will more than likely encounter a VCU Police Officer and Emergency Reporting Telephone along the way. Paths have cameras, good lighting and safety signage. Visit https://police.vcu.edu/stay-safe/ramsway/ for more details.