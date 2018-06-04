Police investigating after woman groped near VCU’s Monroe Park Campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – VCU Police are investigating a sexual battery after a woman was groped while walking near VCU’s Monroe Park Campus Sunday evening.

Police said the incident happened around 8:00 p.m. near the intersection of Broad and Laurel Streets.

The female victim reported walking in the area when the male suspect, who initially passed her, turned around and grabbed her buttocks. The man then turned around and waked away from the victim, according to VCU Police.

Police say the woman was not injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black male, 50 to 60 years of age, with a beard and wearing a black hooded jacket.

VCU Police say they have increased patrols in the area while they continue to investigate.

“It can be assumed that conditions continue to exist that may pose a threat to members and guests of the community,” VCU Police said.

VCU Police are reminding students to keep these safety tips in mind: