Parent reacts to ‘sickening’ video of rubber mallet attack at Henrico school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Michelle Simon struggles to watch a video captured Friday by someone inside a technology class at Henrico's Hungary Creek Middle School.

"That is so hard to watch, and it's terrible, it really is," Simon said. "That’s sickening."

It shows a student hitting another student with a rubber mallet six times, and the student who was hit struggling to walk afterwards.

"That is so sad, I feel for that kid that got hit," Simon said.

Simon's son attends seventh grade at the school, and she said, at first, she received an email Friday from the school telling her about an altercation between two students, but it provided no details about what happened.

She didn't think much of it until she saw the video.

"What happened before hand… for it to get to this point?" Simon asked.

The video left her with several concerns and questions.

She wondered if staff was present during the incident.

"Was he not even in the room when all this happened, where was he before it escalated?" Simon asked.

This second email, which was sent Sunday night by Henrico schools to parents, confirms that a student hit another student with a rubber mallet, and says staff immediately took steps to separate the individuals and to seek first aid.

The email says the assistant principal accompanied the injured student to the hospital and that student is now home recovering.

And, it explains that Henrico schools didn't provide details about the incident at the time out of respect for the privacy of the injured student.

While Simon was happy to hear the injured student is home safe she still wishes the additional information came Friday and not Sunday.

"I believe the email we got last night should have gone out Friday," Simon said.

CBS 6 reached out to the spokesperson for Henrico County schools to address the parents' concerns and are awaiting his response.

Henrico Police said a student has been charged with malicious wounding and placed in juvenile detention.