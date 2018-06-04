× One killed after dump truck overturns in Powhatan County

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead after a dump truck overturned on Huguenot Trail in Powhatan County Monday afternoon.

The single-vehicle crash occurred near Happy Hollow Drive.

Virginia State Police says the dump truck overturned and the driver has been confirmed dead at the scene. The driver has not been identified, pending notification of next of kin.

State Police is investigating the crash.

Huguenot Trail is closed due to the loss of the gravel load from the dump truck. The roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. VDOT is in the process of setting up a detour.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.