Former sheriff’s captain charged with child porn granted bond

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A former Chesterfield Sheriff's Office captain charged with possession of child pornography will soon be released from a Hanover jail. Judge Hugh Campbell granted bond to Donny Lewis Dixon during his arraignment Monday morning in Hanover County General District Court.

Dixon, 40, appeared via video conference from the Pamunkey Regional Jail. He was wearing an orange prison suit.

Dixon was initially denied bond after he was charged with one count of possession of child pornography Friday. The same day, Dixon resigned from his position as captain at the Chesterfield Sheriff's Office, according to Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard.

Investigators arrested Dixon after they executed a search warrant at his Dyson Trail Circle home in Ashland.

Dixon's family stood in court as Judge Campbell decided whether to grant him bond. Prosecutors opposed a bond citing the severity of the charge.

Those family members denied to comment after court.

Dixon was granted a $10,000 secured bond with the conditions he must be drug tested, cannot access the internet via a cellphone, computer or electronic device, and cannot have contact with minors who are not related to him. Dixon can also not leave the Commonwealth while out on bond.

"In the United States, we have a court of law so we try to litigate these things in the courtroom, okay?" Dixon's attorney Manoli Loupassi said outside of court. "So, right now there’s not enough information to make a comment."

Loupassi would not confirm whether or not he had spoken to Dixon while in jail.

According to the Virginia Sheriffs' Association's website, Dixon was promoted to the rank of Captain with the Chesterfield Sheriff's Office in March. Leonard confirmed Dixon had served with the office since 2004.

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with additional information on this investigation to either contact them at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.