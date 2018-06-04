× Chesterfield man returns home after mysteriously disappearing for 2 weeks

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield County man who mysteriously disappeared from his home last month has returned safely, according to Chesterfield Police.

Doug Burwell Jr. was last seen at his Gatesgreen Drive home around midnight on May 20.

Burwell’s girlfriend, who talked to reporter Jon Burkett off-camera, said his disappearance followed some bizarre behavior. She told Burkett that she distraught over his disappearance and say this kind of behavior was totally out of character.

Police say the 42-year-old asked his girlfriend to go on a walk but when she followed him out, he told her to return to the house.

She called police when he had not returned by 6:00 p.m. Monday.

Police say Burwell returned home Monday. No additional information about his whereabouts have been released at this time.