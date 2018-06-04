Dr. Amy Cashwell expected to be named new Henrico Schools superintendent

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Dr. Amy Cashwell, the Chief Academic Officer for Teaching and Learning for Virginia Beach Schools, is expected to be named the new superintendent of Henrico Schools, sources confirmed to CBS 6 reporter Melissa Hipolit.

The Henrico School Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday night to formally select the county’s new superintendent.

Neither spokespeople for Henrico Schools nor Virginia Beach Schools would confirm Cashwell was the board’s choice.

The Richmond Times Dispatch first reported the news.

Earlier this year, Henrico County Public Schools superintendent Pat Kinlaw announce his plans to retire at the end of the school year.

Kinlaw had served as Henrico Superintendent since 2014.

