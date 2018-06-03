1 wounded in Petersburg drive-by shooting, Crime Insider says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting in Petersburg, according to Crime Insider sources.

Police blocked off St. Marks Street and there was a heavy police presence Sunday evening.

Sources told reporter Jon Burkett a bystander was shot around 7:15 p.m.

Neighbors said they heard the shots, but thought they were fireworks.

However, investigators have not confirmed that information.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Petersburg Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

