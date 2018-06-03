Semi wreck backs up traffic on I-95 south near Franklin Street

RICHMOND, Va. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer backed up traffic along I-95 south in Richmond Sunday afternoon.

The wreck happened near the exit for Franklin Street (74B) around 2:30 p.m.

VDOT reported the crash closed all lanes of the interstate with the exception of the left lane. The exit ramp was also closed.

The right two lanes of I-95 south and the ramp at Exit 74B remain closed until further notice following an earlier crash in #RVA. Drivers accessing Franklin St. are encouraged to use an alternate route. The backup is 1.5 miles. Continue to expect delays. #RVAtraffic — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) June 3, 2018

Drivers were warned to continue to expect delays. Traffic was backed up nearly two miles as of 3:45 p.m.

