Semi wreck backs up traffic on I-95 south near Franklin Street

RICHMOND, Va. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer backed up traffic along I-95 south in Richmond Sunday afternoon.
The wreck happened near the exit for Franklin Street (74B) around 2:30 p.m.
VDOT reported the crash closed all lanes of the interstate with the exception of the left lane. The exit ramp was also closed.
Drivers were warned to continue to expect delays. Traffic was backed up nearly two miles as of 3:45 p.m.
