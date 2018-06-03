Hundreds of quarters stolen from car wash change machine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Someone stole hundreds of dollars worth of coins from a change machine at a car wash in Petersburg over the weekend.

The robbery happened early Sunday morning at the car wash behind the Shell gas station on Washington Street, according to sources and employees.

When a CBS 6 crew visited the scene Sunday afternoon, one of the car wash’s change machines was out of order.

