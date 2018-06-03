How to get $40 tickets to Busch Gardens Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Busch Gardens Williamsburg is offering $50 off admission to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the park’s iconic steel roller coaster.

The Loch Ness Monster opened on May 20, 1978 and to celebrate the coaster’s birthday, the park is offering $40 single-day tickets. (The tickets are normally $90.)

The offer, which ends on June 10, is valid for up to six tickets, which must be purchased online. Click here to purchase the tickets.

However, the tickets must be used between now and July 1.

Park officials said 58 million people have ridden the coaster over the past 40 years.

The American Coaster Enthusiasts named the popular Arrow Development ride with its ACE Roller Coaster Landmark award in 2003 because it was the first coaster with interlocking loops and was the tallest and fastest coaster when it was built.

“For surely as you hear my voice, the Loch Ness Monster lives,” an announcer says in a classic TV ad from 1978. ” Terrible in its power to drive men mad with fear. See for yourself when the Loch Ness Monster surfaces at the Old Country Busch Gardens.”