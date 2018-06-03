Flood threat continues Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Slow-moving showers and storms hit areas repeatedly Saturday in Saturday night, causing flash flooding.

Rainfall totals exceeded 6" in some locations. The rain totals are estimated by Doppler radar.

An area of low pressure will slowly move off the coast by late Sunday. Occasional bands of heavy rain and storms will continue until the low pressure exits. No severe hail or damaging winds are expected. There will be lulls in the rain, and even some breaks in the clouds in some spots.

Rain will be more focused in eastern Virginia by late in the day. The rainfall will taper off Sunday evening, and we will dry out Sunday night.

Until that happens, an additional 1-2" of rain will be possible. In areas where storms persist, localized totals over 3" will be possible. Flash flooding will remain a risk into Sunday evening.

In flash flooding, roadways can be covered by over a foot of water very quickly. Never drive through flooded areas. A foot of water can float most vehicles.

Keep tabs on the weather with our CBS 6 Weather Authority App. You will have our latest forecasts, interactive radar that you can zoom into your neighborhood, and the latest watches and warnings. You can set up notifications for when warnings are issued, or when lightning is nearby.

Local rivers and streams need to be watched over the next few days. Some flooding may occur during the rain, or after the water moves downstream. Click here for the latest river levels and forecasts.

Once we dry out Sunday night, we have a pretty nice week ahead with mainly dry weather. A few showers are possible Tuesday night as a cold front moves through, and some scattered storms are possible Friday night and Saturday.

It will turn a lot less humid Monday morning, and humidity levels will stay fairly comfortable until late in the week. Highs will range from the upper 70s to upper 80s during the week with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

Click to connect with Mike Stone on social media:



CBS 6 Storm Team Links: