‘Wonderful’ Richmond family adopts famous duo Blue Dozer and OJ

RICHMOND, Va. -- Blue Dozer and OJ, the unlikely canine duo whose story went viral after a failed adoption, have found their forever home in Richmond, shelter officials announced Saturday morning.

The odd couple has spent the past three years working in tandem – six-year-old Blue Dozer leads the way for 12-year-old, blind OJ, who follows in his shadow. The bonded pair who had to be adopted together after their original owner surrendered them, facing housing problems.

In a Facebook post, Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) officials said that the pair were adopted Friday night by a "wonderful" family from Richmond.

"These dogs have taken us on a roller coaster ride of emotion and turmoil and yet remained steadfast in their love for each other and their ability to adapt and overcome vexing circumstances," the Facebook post reads. "We hope that their story helped showcase the work that we do at RACC and the commitment we have to each animal in our care. So many people (from across the world) have reached out to us in support and encouragement-thank you! While we are grateful that OJ & Dozer’s story ended happily, the reality is these two dogs make up a very tiny fraction of the animal population we serve and support each year. We save thousands of lives and help thousands of people without fanfare or any media coverage."

Officials said there has been tremendous interest in the dogs, even from Canada and the United Kingdom, after their first failed adoption. Their remarkable tale even caught the attention of "The CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor."

“We definitely had a lot of interest in them, over the past month. They’ve been pretty popular and we have gotten a lot of applications… from far and wide,” Foster Outreach Coordinator Robin Young said. “In the end, we found the perfect home for them here in Richmond.”

Shelter officials also shared that the family who adopted Blue Dozer and OJ created an Instagram account where folks can follow pups.

Additionally, the shelter created a fund in honor of the dogs to help other animals.

"We were unable to close the gaps and solve the issues facing their previous owner to enable a reunion; perhaps through this new fund we can help other people and the pets they love stay together," officials posted. "Thank you to everyone that shared this story, that loved these wonderful dogs from afar and for those of you that offered kindness in the face of indignation. We are forever grateful to you."

Click here if you would like to make a donation and be sure to include OJ & Blue Dozer in the notes.

'Shelter 'went into recovery mode' after failed adoption

Staff at the municipal shelter fielded tons of calls about the dogs after the odd couple was adopted in April.

RACC outreach coordinator Robin Young said they met with the woman who adopted the pair and thought they had made a successful adoption.

“We did our best to talk to them, explain it’s a bonded pair,” Young said. “We’re proud of our adoption process. A lot of municipal shelters have you sign a basic application and you’re out the door. You can pick any animal you want. We spend time talking to potential adopters. We’re honest if we don’t think an animal is a good fit for their situation.”

Two days after the dogs were adopted, a volunteer alerted them to a Facebook post by the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center (SVASC). A blind dachshund had just been put up for adoption there.

“Physically, I was sick to my stomach,” Young said. “When we saw that, we went into recovery mode and we got to get these two dogs back together.”

The microchip was traced back to the owner and RACC confirmed it was OJ.

“She wanted to give up the dog because it was biting and nipping, which sadly is to be expected with a blind older dog, that’s in a new home,” Young said.

RACC convinced the adopter to hand over Blue Dozer and they drove 100 miles to get the two back together.

Dogs 'happy' after being reunited

Less than 24 hours after their return to Richmond, Blue Dozer came up to a reporter with his tail wagging. OJ stayed right by his side.

“They’re happy. They’re here at the shelter,” Young said. “They’re back to their normal selves."

The shelter said they won’t be doing anything with OJ and Blue Dozer for the next few days other than letting them recover -- snuggle and eat. Then they’ll be taking applications to find the dogs a new home together.

Anyone interested in taking home an animal from RACC is required to fill out an adoption agreement. It asks for general information, residency information, as well as pet care and history. The document doesn’t specifically state an owner has to keep a bonded pair together, but RACC says that’s a change they can consider for the future.

Rescue group owner: 'I felt extremely guilty'

Thursday, CBS 6 also spoke with Page Hearn via Skype. She owns the rescue group, Virginia Paws for Pits, in Augusta County. Hearn said the woman who adopted OJ & Blue Dozer first reached out to her over the weekend, after Hearn shared a RACC photo on Facebook.

“We’re not friends, I don’t know her but I guess she contacted me through the post,” Hearn said.

Then late Monday, Hearn said she was tagged in numerous posts saying OJ was found on the side of the road in that area and taken to the SVASC.

“She told me that the little dog had bit someone and that she didn’t have to keep the little dog, and she was keeping Dozer and she had signed OJ over to the shelter,” Hearn said. “I don’t think she had any intention to keep that dog from the get-go.”

Hearn said she then posted on Facebook to make others aware of the situation.

“I have never had a post go viral so quickly in all of my years of rescue,” Hearn said. “That was not my intention. I did not want people to harass or threaten this woman.”

Hearn said she just hoped the adopter would see how many people were upset and return Blue Dozer.

“I felt extremely guilty,” Hearn said. “I couldn’t have lived with myself without doing everything I could do to get them back together.”