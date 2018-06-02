Death of psychiatrist in JonBenét Ramsey case may be tied to 3 others, police say

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The killings of three people this week in Arizona are thought to be related and authorities are investigating the death of a fourth person to see whether it is connected, Scottsdale Sgt. Ben Hoster said Saturday.

The victims include famed forensic psychiatrist Steven Pitt, who was involved in several high-profile cases, including the investigation into the death of JonBenét Ramsey in 1996. He was found shot dead in north Scottsdale.

The other victims were 48-year-old Veleria Sharp and 49-year-old Laura Anderson, two paralegals at a Scottsdale law firm who were killed Friday afternoon.

They were shot, police said in a news release.

“We are in the middle of our investigations so I’m not going to talk about who’s being investigated or what’s happening,” Hoster told reporters Saturday. “We’re asking for help from the public.”

A fourth homicide victim was found Saturday. Police said a man was found dead at a mental health counselors’ office in Scottsdale. Hoster said that police are trying to see whether the shooting is related to the others.

Police issued a sketch of the suspect but have not identified him. Police say they do not believe there is more than one shooter.

Evidence from Thursday’s and Friday’s scenes appears to connect the shootings, Hoster said.

The sergeant said he didn’t have information that would indicate a serial killer is behind the shootings.