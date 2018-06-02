Strangers push cars from Henrico flooding: ‘That is my Mom!’

ooyala player_id=”bbd65cd3541a43b9a13c9c23190411cb” auto=”true” width=”1280″ height=”720″ pcode=”IzcHE6tfH3QyrXt6t8LIU_rrYlNy” code=”tmYzVoZjE6Ti-e2Aqmbns4ldUk_lm2FV”]

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Flash flooding is occurring in parts of Central Virginia Saturday afternoon as slow-moving storms unleash torrential downpours.

“Some storms will produce over an inch of rain in under an hour,” Meteorologist Mike Stone said. “Multiple inches of rain will occur where storms persist. Flash flooding will develop rapidly.”

As a result, Flash Flood Warnings were issued for parts of the CBS 6 viewing area. A flash flood watch was also in effect for most of the state at the time of the flooding.

Flash flooding along Cox Road at Innsbrook in Henrico County swamped cars and left drivers stranded.

Video showed FrankMcMurrough and his son, Frank Jr., spring into action and push two cars, including a Mini Cooper, out of the rising waters.

“That is my Mom!” one woman replied to the video posted on Facebook. “Thank you for helping her!!!”

The stretch of road that was flooded is near Lake Innsbrook, one of the many bodies of water at the sprawling office park complex.

In another video taken along Hungary Road in Henrico, a car could be seen sitting in a flooded section of the road that had been blocked off by police.

“Please use extra caution if you have to travel,” warned Meteorologist Mike Goldberg. “Never try to cross a road that is covered by water!”

More showers and thunderstorms will continue Saturday night. Slow-moving showers and storms will produce torrential rainfall. Localized flash flooding and totals exceeding three inches are possible.

An area of low pressure will be to our east tomorrow with an upper low overhead. This will continue to produce occasional rounds of heavy rain. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the north to the mid and upper 70s over central and southern Virginia.

By the time the rain ends Sunday night, rainfall region-wide may total 1″-3″ with isolated areas receiving five or more inches.

If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

37.651955 -77.582013