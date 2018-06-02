Flash flood watch in effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- An area of low pressure will track across Virginia on Saturday, and then stay near the coast on Sunday. This will keep occasional showers and thunderstorms around for the rest of the weekend.

Rain chances will increase Saturday afternoon into evening. There will be some occasional lulls in spots. However, slow-moving storms will tap into the muggy air and unleash torrential downpours. Some storms will produce over an inch of rain in under an hour. Sunday will be showery, especially the first half of the day. Rain chances are higher in northern and eastern Virginia.

A flash flood watch is in effect for most of the state. This may get extended for some counties through parts of Sunday.

By the time the rain ends Sunday evening, rainfall total of 1 to 3 inches are possible. Where slow-moving storms persist, potential totals will exceed 5 inches of rain. Areas near and north of Interstate 64 have a higher likelihood of the heavier amounts.

After the rain exits Sunday night, the majority of the week ahead will be mainly dry and less humid.

