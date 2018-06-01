× Weekend Fun: Broad Appetit, Rassawek Spring Jubilee, Special Olympics Virginia

RICHMOND, Va.–

The Rassawek Spring Jubilee, Rassawek Vineyard, 6276 River Road West, Columbia, Virginia June 2, 10 am – 6 pm & June 3, 11 am – 5 pm RAIN OR SHINE From delicious milkshakes made by the 4-H kids, 13 wineries, craft brew, food, LIVE bands, glass blowing, painting, potters, steamroller printmaking, weaving, and steamboat Free fishing, helicopter tours of the James and a chance to see a century-old ferry boat Plus native Indian horseback riders, old cars, young goats, chicken, baby pigs and calves, details http://rassawek.com/contact/ or call 804-396-3098. Broad Appetit, Sunday, June 3, 11am – 6 pm, On Broad Street between Henry and Adams, 100- 400 blocks, over 70 Richmond Restaurants, dishing out their signature specialty. $3 small plate will serve up outstanding prepared food in addition to fresh Virginia produce, cheeses, herbs, artisan bread and confections straight from local organic farms and specialty food providers. The event also will feature several of Virginia’s finest craft beers and wine on tap. Admission to this foodie paradise is free, with each restaurant offering $3 small plate offerings of their signature dish, a dessert or a healthy option. A $5 combo plate is also offered by most. Details http://www.broadappetit.com/. Special Olympics Virginia celebrates 50 YEARS this weekend, June 8-9, at Summer Games! From our first-ever Solar Plunge. Volunteer to Cheer for 1500+ athletes and help us celebrate 50 inspiring years at our Opening Ceremony (June 8), complete with birthday treats, the lighting of the Olympic Cauldron, fireworks, Olympic athlete Queen Harrison and a special performance by SPARC’s Live Art troop and Susan Greenbaum. Fans also are welcome to cheer during Saturday’s (June 9) track & field events, which run from 8 am to 2 pm (come for as long as you like!) at the University of Richmond’s Robins Stadium. Saturday’s activities at Robins Stadium also include free ice cream sandwiches for fans thanks to Southland Dairy, free popcorn and snow cones from Enterprise, Olympic Town crafts, a gaming trailer, Mad Science, face painting and more! Can’t make it? You can still get in on the action thanks to the University of Richmond, who’ll be live streaming several of this year’s events. Tune in to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9pbJCHyGT9Y Friday, June 8 from 7:45 to 9 pm to watch the Opening Ceremony; Saturday, June 9, we’ll broadcast track & field competitions from 9 am to 3 pm. Details visit www.specialolympicsva.org.

62nd Festival of heARTS, Sunday, June 3 – August 19

A Richmond tradition continues this summer at Dogwood Dell as the City’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities (PRCF) presents the 62nd Festival of heARTS. This year’s festival has a slight name change, celebrating the volunteers who helped present this cultural treasure for more than 60 years. The festival kicks off on Sunday, June 3 at 7 p.m. with the United States Coast Guard Band performs, performances include Carlton Blount and One Amazing Night of Music, Cyrus McCormick and the Reapers, Plunky and Oneness, Janet Martin Band, Trademark, Military All-Stars Concert Band, Dead Give Away, the Orquestra Tropikiimba and many more. Father’s Day, June 17, will have a variety of local musicians displaying their talents during the Showcase of Richmond Open Mic Night All-Stars. The Festival of heARTS also features creativity of dance with performances by Elegba Folklore Society, Coleman Collective and PRCF’s City Dance Theater. PRCF is proud to present this year’s theatrical production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”. The 9th annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle is back, and new this year is the Afro Festival, a celebration of the diversity and culture of the African community, on August 11. This year’s highlight is the city’s annual Fourth of July Celebration at the Dell. Musical performances by the Richmond Concert Jazz Group and the Richmond Concert Band as fireworks light up the sky. Pets, alcohol or glass containers are not allowed. Dogwood Dell, 1301 Blanton Avenue, is located within Byrd Park. For a complete listing of this year’s lineup visit www.RichmondGov.com/parks and click on Cultural Arts, call the Dell Information Line at (804) 646-DELL, or follow PRCF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Richmond Greek Festival

May 31 – June 3rd at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Malvern Avenue. Food is available to eat in, take out and drive thru. Festival hours are Thursday – 11am – 9:30pm; Friday – Saturday 11am – 10pm; Sunday – 12pm – 7pm, gift certificates for the festival? We sell them in $15 increments and can be used on food and drinks (alcoholic beverages excluded)! They make excellent gifts and can be purchased easily. Please call the Cathedral office at 804-355-3687, menu and more information at https://www.greekfestival.com/