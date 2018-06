Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Greg Green from Davis and Green Electrical and Alyssa Truesdale from Special Olympics Virginia stopped by our studios to talk about the Special Olympics Summer games. They announced the first ever "Solar Plunge" and a "Spectator Triathlon" that will take place Friday, June 8th and Saturday, June 9th at the University of Richmond Robbins Stadium.

http://specialolympicsva.org/

http://www.dgelectrical.com/

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY DAVIS AND GREEN ELECTRICAL}