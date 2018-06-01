Petersburg residents: ‘Neighborhood is like a trash dump’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The photos sent to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers don't do the problem justice.

Trash piles are spread out over three roads in Petersburg near the Dinwiddie county line.

Neighbors said every time the city cleans it up, the piles return shortly after.

Neighbors said their neighborhood feels like “it's a trash dump.”

The trash is on Dupuy Road near the over pass, Hachett Road, and Confederate Road.

Under the overpass you'll find everything from dead fish to paint cans, tires to bags of trash.

"We have trash in our area on two different sides,” said Tressy Phillips.

Neighbors are sick of other people’s trash.

"Mattresses, old chairs, dresser drawers,” said Ivory Cary.

"You see toilets, you see furniture, you see trash bags,” Phillips said.

"Couches, love seats, chairs, bags of trash, bags of clothes,” added Susan McCrodden."It has gotten worse.”

"They pick it up like one day and the next day it's new trash is thrown out there,” said John Stith.

All of the trash found on the roads are near posted no dumping sign.

"People just can't respect people around that they don't want that stuff,” McCrodden said.

The city issued a statement in response to the illegal dumping: