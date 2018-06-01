Chesterfield man charged with murdering 80-year-old great grandfather

RICHMOND, Va. — The man Richmond Police arrested for fatally beating an 80-year-old great grandfather has now been charged with first degree murder.

Michael McReynolds, 43, was indicted on the charge this week, according to online court records. The Chesterfield man was arrested in April following the beating of 80-year-old Johnny Battle.

Battle, who was beaten while sitting in a wheelchair behind his Decatur Street home, was taken off life support and died two days after the April 28 attack.

On the day of the attack, several neighbors told CBS 6 McReynolds went on a racial-slur-laced rampage and told everyone that he owned the block.

After he hit Battle in the face with an object, McReynolds then stomped on Battle with motorcycle boots, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Those sources said McReynolds walked off and said say he was “looking for the man” who injured Battle.

When police arrived, Crime Insider sources said officers Tasered McReynolds who, even after being handcuffed, was kicking and trying to bite officers.

Battle was one of two men attacked that day, according to police.

Officers were also dispatched to Hull Street and East 32nd Street in the Broad Rock Neighborhood just before 3:40 p.m.

Minutes later more callers stated that the same suspect was assaulting a 62-year-old man in the 3100 block of Decatur Street, according to Richmond Police.

The 62-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries and did not seek medical attention treatment.

Family grieves for father with ‘heart of gold’ fatally attacked in home

Battle, a father of four with multiple great grandchildren, worked as a welder and purchased the family home in 1979.

His passion for antique cars was still strong even after his 80th birthday earlier in the year, family members said.

His loved ones remembered Battle as a man beloved by many in the Broad Rock Community for his big smile and kind heart.

“He had a heart of gold. All the neighbors know him,” Dwavon Battle, Johnny’s oldest grandson, said after his grandfather’s death.

“He was a very loving man, always a hard worker,” Sheila Fields, Battle’s daughter, recalled. “You just can’t believe it. A senseless act like this on an elderly man.”

McReynolds is due back in court June 4.