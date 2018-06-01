May 2018 set new weather records

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- In a nutshell, May was a warm and wet month. Specifically, May 2018 reached new milestones in terms of weather records.

Richmond International Airport received 10.35" of rainfall, making it the wettest May in Richmond weather history, which goes back to 1872.

This total was more than six inches above normal, and just missed making the top ten wettest months ever by 1.07".



New daily rainfall records were set on May 17, May 18 and May 22. While many locations saw decent rainfall in the final days of the month, the majority of that missed Richmond International.

Here is a map showing total rainfall statewide. There were isolated locations that received around 15" of rainfall.

May was also the second warmest May on record. The month averaged 7° above normal, and only three days had high temperatures that weren't above normal. The high of 93° on May 12 set a new record, beating the old record of 92° from 2015. The coolest temperature of the month was 42°, the low on May 1.

The outlook for June shows indications of being warmer and wetter than normal. Normal rainfall is around four inches.

