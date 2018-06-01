× Man arrested, accused of crimes against children after Henrico internet sting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested in Henrico County after police say he made inappropriate contact with who he believed was a minor online.

Henrico Police conducted an internet sting operation on May 17. Police say Richard Eugene Johns, 41, of the 3000 block of Chamberlayne Avenue, communicated inappropriate content to whom he thought was a minor.

After a police investigation identified Johns as the suspect for communicating the content, he was arrested.

Johns has been charged with four counts of use of a communications system for crimes against children.

