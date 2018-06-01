Parents catch man sneaking into 14-year-old’s bedroom at midnight, police say

Hanover teacher arrested
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Woodbridge man is behind bars after police said he was caught sneaking into a 14-year-old girl’s room in the middle of the night.

The parents of the girl told police that they caught 22-year-old Joya Zelaya, of Woodbridge, sneaking into their daughters room.

Joya Zelaya (SOURCE: Prince William County Police)

Police responded to the home in the Triangle area just after midnight Monday, WDCW reported.

Police said Zelaya had an inappropriate relationship with the girl several times during the last year.

Zelaya was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of carnal knowledge.

