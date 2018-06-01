Police release photos of truck that hit, killed Henrico man

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police have released images of a work truck believed to be involved in a fatal Henrico hit and run. Police identified the man killed Sunday night on Brook Road as 46-year-old Charles L. Rogers, of Henrico County.

“Investigators have located surveillance video that shows a vehicle they believe struck Mr. Rogers and left the scene,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “Based on the video, investigators think the vehicle may be a white pick-up truck with a utility box or shell on the back.”

Police also released a photo of what investigators believe the truck looks like.

“A vehicle traveling northbound on Brook Road struck [Rogers] and stopped at the scene. Shortly afterward, a second vehicle struck [Rogers] and did not stop. [Rogers] was pronounced deceased at the scene,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “Investigators are still attempting to identify the second vehicle that struck Mr. Rogers and left the scene.”

The incident was reported at about 9:30 Sunday night on Brook Road near Hilliard Road.