Former Chesterfield teacher sentenced to 7 years for producing child porn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A former James River High School science teacher was sentenced to serve 7 years behind bars for producing child pornography.

David Kielbowick faced up to 30 years in prison, and he received 20 years behind bars with 13 of them suspended.

In addition to being a former science teacher at James River High School, he was also an assistant coach for the crew team.

Police began investigating Kielbowick in May of 2017 after staff at the high school found inappropriate photos in a book belonging to him.

Police later determined Kielbowick sexually assaulted a family member and produced child porn involving the victim of a number of years. The time frame for the crimes is between 2006 and 2011, police said.

As part of a plea agreement, he plead guilty to one count of producing child porn.

The former teacher was employed by Chesterfield County Public Schools for more than 20 years.