Family-Fun at The Rassawek Spring Jubilee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - The Rassawek Spring Jubilee is a non-profit event that spotlights local artists and craftsmen. The event corporate sponsor Hugh Joyce from James River Air was joined by Jenny Liesfield and Wendy Yohman.

We even got an up close and personal look at the adorable Alpaca Mother/Daughter Duo… Ariel and Melody who will also be part of the fun. Come on out Rain or Shine forThe Rassawek Spring Jubilee Saturday, June 2nd from 10am - 6pm and Sunday, June 3 from 11am - 5pm at Rassawek Vineyard in Western Goochland County.

Find out more at www.rassawek.com

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY THE RASSAWEK SPRING JUBILEE}