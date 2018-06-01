Enjoy Jazz on the River

RICHMOND, Va – For 3 days, Brown’s Island will play host to a Big Tent full of Music, Art & Environment at Festival of the River. The event brings together a unique coalition including the City of Richmond, Venture Richmond, The Richmond Symphony, VCU Institute for Contemporary Art, Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, 1708 Gallery, James River Association, Capital Region Collaborative and more.

The Charles Owens Quartet is part of the musical line up and they shared a preview with us. Anna Strahs Watts and Christen Miller filled us in on what to expect when The Festival of the River: Three Days of Music, Art & Environment Under the Big Tent & on Brown’s Island kicks off Friday, June 8th through Sunday, June 10th. Get your tickets at www.richmondsymphony.com/community/festival-of-the-river