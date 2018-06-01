Woman shot by police outside hotel charged with attempted capital murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A 28-year-old woman has been charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer after allegedly trying to run over two officers before she was shot by police outside a Chester hotel Thursday night.

The incident was reported around 11 p.m. outside the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel at 2401 W. Hundred Road near I-95. [BONUS: Click here for a list of calls for service to the 100 block of W. Hundred Road for 2018.]

Crime Insider sources told reporter Jon Burkett that a traffic stop earlier that night led police to believe suspicious activity was happening at the hotel.

Chesterfield Police said officers conducting a foot patrol walked into the hotel and spotted a man and woman acting suspiciously.

"When the man and woman saw officers, the woman quickly left the area. Officers followed the woman and saw her entering a vehicle," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "As they approached to make contact with her, she attempted to leave in the vehicle, nearly striking the officers. Officers discharged their firearms, striking the female driver."

The officers provided first aid until EMS arrived, the spokesperson added. Crime Insider sources said she was shot in the hand.

Police said the suspect, 28-year-old Emily C. Adkins, was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The officers involved were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Adkins was later charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a schedule I, II controlled substance; possession with intent to distribute a schedule I, II controlled substance and possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I, II controlled substance.

Officials said Adkins remains hospitalized and in the custody of the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Additionally, officials said officers found a firearm and controlled substances in the hotel room Adkins and the man in the hallway, 46-year-old Derrick L. Bynum, were sharing.

As a result, Bynum, of no permanent address, was charged with possession of a schedule I, II controlled substance; distribution of a schedule I, II controlled substance; conspiracy to distribute a schedule I, II controlled substance; possession with intent to distribute a schedule I, II controlled substance; possession with intent to distribute a schedule I, II controlled substance – conspiracy; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I, II controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance.

Bynum is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.

The officers who discharged their weapons are on administrative leave as is procedure.

Witness: 'She barrel-rolled right out'

A father, who temporarily lives at the hotel with his family, said he heard four to five gunshots before watching the situation unfold outside of his window.

"We saw a car swerve towards the cops and turn back outwards and the cops followed behind her," said the man, who didn't want to be identified. "All of a sudden the door swung open and she barrel-rolled right out of there. She almost got ran over by her own car."

The witness stated he watch the woman writhe on the pavement prior to being placed in handcuffs.

"She seemed like someone that definitely was not in their right mind," he explained.

“Every night that we are here seems like another episode of ‘Cops,’ to tell you the truth," he said.

An manager at the hotel said detectives gathered surveillance video from the hotel's numerous cameras. They declined to comment about the incident.

Police Chief: 'Thank God everybody is OK'

Col. Jeffrey Katz was thankful that everyone involved in the shooting are expected survive.

"We just thank God everybody is OK and we’ll identify what happened in the days and weeks to come," Katz said.

Police said they continue investigate the incident.

Anyone with information that could help detectives is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 ap.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.