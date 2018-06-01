Dock Street reopens, construction shows changing riverfront

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The section of Dock Street that connects Shockoe Bottom to Rockett's Landing is now open after seven months of construction.

The project relocated the section of Dock from Pear to Peebles Street, and installed a roundabout at the E. Main Street intersection. Traffic has been routed uphill and away from the river onto the E. Main Street corridor.

City leaders said the project will provide a better transportation network in the rapidly developing east end of Richmond. The project also increases pedestrian and bicycle access to the riverfront, public transit, public parking and streetscape.

Significant changes are visible along East Main Street, which was widened to include parking, sidewalk, bike lanes, landscaping, and pullouts for the GRTC Bus Rapid Transit.

Though Dock Street reopened on May 29, work continues along the riverfront.

Crews are working on the former Lehigh Cement parcel and Intermediate wharf area, and access to the riverfront will be improved once completed.

There will be a play environment on the Lehigh parcel, with climbing structures for kids and a Richmond theme, according to an ordinance passed by City Council in Sept. 2017. The Lehigh plans also call for an additional restroom, fish cleaning station, a commercial dock, and an ADA-accessible slope providing river access, flanked with terrace seatwalls overlooking the river.

