Taste of Virginia & Ashland Street Parties

RICHMOND, Va.– Taste of Virginia, Presented by Capital Ale House and supporting K9s For Warriors, June 2nd, 3:30PM – 9:30PM (Rain Date: June 3). Celebrate Veterans and Military heroes at a special ceremony led by the Henrico Honor Guard. K9s For Warriors is the nation’s largest provider of service dogs to military veterans suffering from Post-traumatic Stress Disability as a result of military service post-9/11. Also enjoy wines, craft beer and delicious food, a food competition and grand finale with fireworks, For more details visit www.Innsbrook.com or Buy direct Tickets https://www.myticketstobuy.com/event/1306. Tickets $8 per person. $10 at the gate, Kids 10 and under, are free.

Ashland Street Parties

Ashland Street Parties featuring the Premier Band Saturday, June 2, 6:30 – 11 pm, in the parking lot behind the Ashland Library, 201 South Railroad Avenue. Lawn chairs suggested. Details http://ashlandstreetparties.com/.