Sweet Leanne’s secret ingredient strawberry licorice

RICHMOND, Va – Sweet Leanne Fletcher showed us how to make a pound cake with a twist! Adding the anise liqueur and strawberries makes this adult dessert taste like strawberry licorice! You can see more of Leanne’s sweet creations at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N. 2nd St. in Richmond or at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175

Sweet Leanne’s

Pound Cake w/Strawberry Licorice

Ingredients:

1- favorite pound cake

5 – ounces sambuca, or other anise liqueur

½ – pint strawberries, sliced

2 – teaspoons sugar plus 2 tablespoons

1 – pint whipping cream

Chocolate syrup, for drizzling

1- bar dark bittersweet chocolate

Directions:

Slice pound cake in 2 inch slices.

Dip each cake slices in sambuca liqueur.

Place on plate.

Slice berries and sprinkle with 2 teaspoons sugar, then toss and reserve.

Beat whipping cream with 2 tablespoons sugar with a hand mixer until soft peaks form.

Top cake with berries and drizzle with chocolate syrup and whipped cream.

Shave dark chocolate over each dessert plate and serve