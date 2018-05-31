Rain triggered mudslide closes Route 33

GREENE COUNTY, Va. — Heavy rain and flash flooding has closed roads in Greene and Rockingham counties.

Mudslides have closed Route 33, over Swift Run Gap, at Dyke Road (Route 810) in Greene County, according to VDOT.

A “lengthy closure” was likely, the agency added.

Route 33 commuters, seek an alternate route. Eastbound lanes are blocked at the foot of the mountain (Route 628/Belford Rd) on the #Rockingham County side. #mudslide @VaDOTCULP https://t.co/Efqvb4RElQ — VDOT Staunton (@VaDOTStaunton) May 31, 2018

“Numerous roads are closed due to flooding and sinkholes,” the Greene County Sheriff’s Office posted online. “These photos show Route 33 west being cleared of debris from a mudslide. DO NOT cross any water covered roads. The pavement could be compromised and we are experiencing sinkholes and mudslides.”

The sheriff’s office added most of the road closures were focused in the western part of the county.

“All emergency departments are currently attempting rescue with the assistance of Rockingham Swift Water Rescue. The Sheriff’s Office Communications Dept is experiencing high call volume, a shelter has been established at Ruckersville Elementary School. Please continue to monitor for updates. More rain is expected throughout the day with possible thunderstorms.”

This is a developing story.