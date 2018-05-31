× Modern rowhouses rise between two alleys

RICHMOND, Va. — A built-out city block lined with century-old homes now can be described as modern to the core.

Construction is nearing the finish line on A2, an infill development consisting of six modern-design townhomes tucked between two alleys within a block across South Robinson Street from Cary Street Station.

Three of the three-story units have sold, each above $430,000, and work on the rest is expected to wrap up in the next two or three weeks, said One South Realty Group’s Patrick Sullivan, who is marketing the properties for developer Danny Meyer of Dallan Development.

The remaining three units will be listed at just below $400,000, likewise higher than originally planned due to additional features such as a second full bathroom in each.

Built on one-eighth of an acre between rowhouses lining South Mulberry Street and Parkwood and Grayland avenues, the new townhomes, grouped in two rows of three, loom just above their surrounding neighbors, most built in the 1910s and ‘20s.

Each totals about 1,500 square feet and includes two or three bedrooms, 1½ to 2½ bathrooms, garage parking and an open third-floor living space with a deck. They also feature dumbwaiters to more easily move items between the three floors. John White of 510 Architects did the design work.

The townhomes fill an area that was previously open space and used as parking. A small single-story structure on the site was demolished to make way for the project two years ago.

Sullivan said the units were all previously under contract, but those agreements had to be cancelled due to a lapse in the construction schedule.

