Man wanted for Midlothian Turnpike crimes

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have asked for help identifying a man wanted for questioning in two Midlothian Turnpike crimes reported at about 12:55 a.m. on Monday, May 28.

‘Police responded to an alarm call and broken front glass door at the Family Dollar at 8501 Midlothian Turnpike. Officers did not locate a suspect and nothing was reported stolen from the business,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “Responding officers found that the front glass door of Stuffy’s Subs, located at 8517 Midlothian Turnpike, had also been broken. Officers did not locate a suspect and nothing was reported stolen from the business.”

Surveillance cameras in the businesses captured images of the same man, police said.

“Employees at Family Dollar noted that the burglary suspect matched the description of and was wearing the same clothes as a man who had been in the business on May 27,” police added.

Officers described the man in the images as a black male, approximately 18 to 25 years old with a slender build.

“He appears to be about 5 feet 6 inches tall and does not have facial hair,” police said. “He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with three horizontal stripes and wearing light-colored shoes.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.