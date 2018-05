RICHMOND, Va. — Looking for something to do this weekend? Why not take advantage of Free Fishing Days in Virginia.

No fishing license, of any kind, is required for rod and reel fishing in Virginia June 1-3, according to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (VDGIF).

“Plan some time to go fishing and boating; take the family fishing and boating or learn to fish and boat!” a VDGIF spokesperson said.

For suggestions on where to fish, click here.