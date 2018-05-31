Food & Fun with “Big Herm”

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Caterer Herman “Big Herm” Baskerville grilled a succulent Peruvian Chicken in our kitchen today. He enjoys cooking to music so we had The Katz Band play some grooving melodies in the background. You can see more of Big Herm’s creations at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N. 2nd St. in Richmond or at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175

Big Herm’s Grilled Peruvian Chicken

Ingredients; 1/2 cup soy sauce 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice 5 garlic cloves, minced 2 teaspoons ground cumin 1 teaspoon smoked paprika 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano 2 tablespoon vegetable oil 5 Chicken Legs 4-5 Bone In Skin On Chicken DIRECTIONS: In a bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, lime juice, garlic, cumin, paprika, dried oregano, and vegetable oil.

Pour it into a zip top back and add in all of the chicken pieces.

Seal the bag and marinade chicken for 8 hours or overnight. At least one hour prior to grilling, remove the chicken from the fridge and allow it to come to room temperature – to take the chill off the bone and promote better cooking. Preheat the grill , over high heat, and then reduce to medium for cooking. Place the chicken skin side down and grill for about 10 minutes, and then flip to other side. Rotate chicken to other areas of the grill if you find some pieces getting done too quickly. Continue to cook for 10-15 minutes, or until the chicken registers at 165 degrees with an instant read thermometer. Let the chicken rest at least 5 minutes prior to serving. Serve with additional lime wedges.