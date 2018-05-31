Eerie Nights Ghost Tour showcases Richmond’s haunted history

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s about to get ghoulish in Richmond. Eerie Nights Ghost Tour is scheduled to begin its 10th season June 1.

“Eerie Nights specializes in keeping guests entertained with guides dressed in period costume, special FX make-up and in-character acting all while informing the crowd about the history and folklore associated with various sites during the hour and a half long tour,” spokesperson Keith Kaufelt said. “Ranked the No. 2 ghost tour in the South by international travel guide Eventseekr, the tour has gained national notoriety.”

Tours run June 1 through the first weekend in November.