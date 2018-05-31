× Chicken Fiesta moves operation headquarters Swansboro neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — As it hatches a plan to franchise beyond Richmond, a popular local restaurant chain is coming back to roost in the city’s Southside.

Chicken Fiesta is moving its operations center and corporate offices from its longtime Midlothian Turnpike location in Chesterfield County to the Swansboro neighborhood just south of Manchester, after buying a 15,000-square-foot property at 3113 and 3015 Hull Street Road, and 3100 Lawson St.

Owner and operator Harold Vega said the move returns the company to the Manchester area, where it kept its offices upon launching in the early 2000s.

“We were in Manchester about 15 years ago, and left because the neighborhood at the time was pretty rough,” Vega said. “But I’ve been watching what’s been happening, and things are really starting to improve. I thought it was a great time for us to be a part of what’s going on there and come back.”

Known for its rotisserie chicken, Chicken Fiesta operates four locations: in the Fan, Midlothian, Henrico and Colonial Heights.

Moving its operations center from the Midlothian location will not affect the dining operation, Vega said. The restaurant will remain open as it transitions the bulk of its operations to South Richmond.

Chicken Fiesta purchased the Swansboro site May 21 for $675,000, Vega said, and he plans to invest about $700,000 to overhaul the 1.4-acre property to house the restaurant group’s offices, food prep and catering operations, along with storage.

The restaurant is seeking a general contractor for the work, which Vega said could take seven months to complete.

He plans to hire 20 people to staff the new center, and said three or four workers from its existing operations center will transfer to Swansboro to train new staffers.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com.