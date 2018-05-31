× Buskey Cider to open Cape Charles flagship location

RICHMOND, Va. — A local cidery is heading east to plant some seeds near the Chesapeake Bay.

Buskey Cider, which opened in Scott’s Addition in 2016, is opening a satellite taproom in Cape Charles on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

The outpost, dubbed Buskey Cider on the Bay, will add to the company’s flagship location in Richmond at 2901 W. Leigh St.

Elle Correll, Buskey’s marketing director and wife of founder and CEO Will Correll, said the expansion plans came together quickly after hearing about Cape Charles from a customer.

“It started about a month ago, which sounds crazy, but one of our cider club members said she bought a house in Cape Charles and said we should think about it,” Correll said. “There aren’t many cideries on the Eastern Shore and we didn’t want to step into someone else’s area. Everything just fell into place.”

Buskey is leasing the 1,000-square-foot space at 109 Mason Ave. in Cape Charles, about a block from the bay.

With a population of just over 1,000, Cape Charles is mostly a summer vacation town, and Correll said the peak season there is from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

