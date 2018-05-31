Police ID couple killed in fiery February crash on I-95

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police have released the names of the two people from Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, killed in a fiery crash on I-95 in Hanover County back in February.

Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near mile marker 92 just befor 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Their preliminary investigation determined that a 2011 Ford Escape from Wisconsin ran off the road to the right and struck a tree before flipping onto the driver's side and catching on fire," Sgt. Keeli L. Hill of Virginia State Police said. "The two occupants of the vehicle succumbed to their injuries at the scene."

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's Office identified the two occupants as 72-year-old Ruth-Ann E. Krueger and 77-year-old Norbert Krueger.

The cause of the crash still remains under investigation.