2 men and juvenile arrested, accused of stealing vehicle with dog inside

STAFFORD, Va. – Two men and a juvenile have been arrested after deputies say they stole a vehicle with a dog inside from a Stafford County Wawa convenience store.

Deputies say on May 23, 2018, at approximately 8:18 a.m., they responded to the Wawa on Garrisonville Road for a reported larceny in progress.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim reported that her car was stolen from the parking lot and a dog was inside, along with her wallet and social security card.

The female victim, who was a veterinarian, said the dog belonged to a customer.

After reviewing security video, deputies observed three suspects enter the victim’s vehicle and drive away.

A short time later, Virginia State Police located the suspects traveling northbound on Interstate 95. A short pursuit ended after one of the suspects crashed the vehicle.

The dog ran away from the crash scene but was later located safely.

All three suspects, including a juvenile, were taken into custody.

The suspects, Kelvin Ki’Sean Kweonte Brown, 19, of Hampton and Davante Elijah Whitmore, 19, of Portsmouth, have been charged with grand larceny, larceny of animals, credit card theft, and conspiracy. Brown and Whitmore were incarcerated at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

The juvenile, whose name has not been released, has been referred to juvenile intake for consideration of charges.