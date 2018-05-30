Wreck on I-95 north snarls traffic headed into Richmond

Posted 3:49 pm, May 30, 2018, by , Updated at 03:54PM, May 30, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. — A wreck on I-95 north is causing major delays for drivers headed into downtown Richmond Wednesday afternoon.

VDOT reported the accident happened near the exit for Broad Street (Exit 74C).

As a result, officials said all lanes of the interstate are closed except for the left lane.

Traffic was backed up just over 3 miles as of 3:40 p.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.